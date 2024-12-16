The major scientific discoveries from around the world over the past week
Фото: www.flickr.com by NPS / Kaitlin Thoreson
A humpback whale set a new record by traveling an incredible 13,000 kilometers across three oceans in search of a mate. This journey became a significant event for researchers studying the migration of marine mammals, News.Az reports.
At the same time, scientists from the University of Washington have discovered that an excess of fructose in the diet promotes accelerated growth of cancerous tumors, raising concerns about the need to reconsider dietary habits.
Russian specialists are developing reusable rocket engines that will make space flights more cost-effective. A new engine, capable of multiple ignitions, is currently undergoing conceptual design and will enable the return of launch vehicles to Earth. Meanwhile, China is preparing the "Long March 9," a rocket with fully reusable stages designed for lunar and Mars missions.
In the field of microelectronics, Russian scientists have introduced a system for producing gallium nitride crystals on silicon substrates. This technology promises a revolution in power and high-frequency electronics, speeding up device charging and improving their efficiency.
