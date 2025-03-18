The Matrix film producer files for bankruptcy

Village Roadshow Entertainment Group, the film production company behind franchises such as The Matrix, the Joker and Ocean's has filed for bankruptcy protection in the US, according to a filing with a Delaware court, News.az reports citing BBC.

The firm has blamed its financial troubles on a legal battle with its former partner Warner Bros (WB) and a "failed and costly endeavour" into the production of independent films and television series.

In a bid to mitigate some of its financial problems, Village Roadshow is proposing to sell its extensive film library for $365m (£281m).

The company's debts are estimated to be between $500m and $1bn, according to the court documents.