The Prime Ministers of Slovakia and Hungary are set to discuss measures to protect gas pipelines following an attack on the Turkish Stream pipeline
Viktor Orban (right) said Slovak-Hungarian relations – which have often been rocky – have never been better. / bne IntelliNews
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will meet in Bratislava on Tuesday, January 21, to discuss safeguarding gas pipelines following Kyiv's attack on the Russian compressor station of the Turkish Stream pipeline, News.Az citing the Slovak portal Pravda.
"He (Fico. — RT) plans to talk about the protection of gas pipelines with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday in Bratislava," the report says.
According to Fico, Volodymyr Zelenskyy is doing everything to ensure that the United States supplies more expensive liquefied natural gas to the European market.
The Slovak Prime Minister attributes such actions by Kyiv to the Ukrainian Armed Forces' attack on the Turkish Stream compressor station, which supplies Russian gas to Türkiye and further to European countries.
"He (Fico. — RT) plans to talk about the protection of gas pipelines with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday in Bratislava," the report says.
According to Fico, Volodymyr Zelenskyy is doing everything to ensure that the United States supplies more expensive liquefied natural gas to the European market.
The Slovak Prime Minister attributes such actions by Kyiv to the Ukrainian Armed Forces' attack on the Turkish Stream compressor station, which supplies Russian gas to Türkiye and further to European countries.