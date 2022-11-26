The role of the people and the state in the development and preservation of traditions and culture (ANALYTICS)

What defines each nation and distinguishes it from other nations is its national traditions, and system of moral values.

The people of Azerbaijan, with a history of statehood of about 5 thousand years, also had ancient customs and traditions, which survived until today thanks to the people's attachment to their roots.

The role of traditions in the strength and longevity of any state is at least as important as a powerful army. Appreciating the indispensable role of customs and traditions in the life of the nation, National Leader Heydar Aliyev said, "National customs and traditions indicate the richness of the national culture of each nation and the fact that it has ancient historical roots."

It is a nation that creates, preserves and enriches progressive customs and traditions in all times and passes them on to future generations. Holiday traditions, weddings, funerals, religious customs, etc. are considered to be a mirror of the nation's national-spiritual image.

From this point of view, Novruz holiday takes a special place in the system of national moral values, which includes the rich traditions of the Azerbaijani people.

Novruz table shows the richness of customs and traditions. So, on Wednesdays or on the evening of Novruz, there should be national dishes on the table, and the most important thing is pilaf. Shakarbura, baklava, sugar bread and other sweets, raisins, pistachios, almonds, painted eggs decorate tables. As on Wednesdays, bonfires are made on Novruz evening, and candles are lit in the names of each family member.

Wedding celebrations in Azerbaijan are also based on ancient and rich folk traditions. The traditions of going on a mission, wearing a badge, and wedding have deep roots. The people of Azerbaijan have interesting traditions related to their religious and national ancestry regarding funerals and funerals.

The construction and repair of hundreds of mosques in Azerbaijan in recent years is an example of devotion to religious roots and traditions. At the same time, it is appropriate to highlight mosques such as Bibiheybat, Tzapir, Ajdarbey, and Shamakhi. The construction of the magnificent Heydar Mosque, the largest mosque in the Caucasus, is an indicator of Azerbaijan's commitment to religious traditions.

The development and survival of both traditions and culture depends on the determination of the people as well as on the support and policies of the state. The state of Azerbaijan is doing large-scale works and taking continuous steps in the direction of further development and transmission of traditions, science and culture to future generations. This statement is once again confirmed in the decrees signed by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

The construction of the International Mugham Center in Baku, the construction of the Carpet Museum, the creation of new museums and music schools in the regions by the order of President Ilham Aliyev are examples of this.

The declaration of 2016 as the "Year of Multiculturalism" and 2017 as the "Year of Islamic Solidarity" in the country by the President of the country and the numerous events held in this context are an indication of the protection and promotion of the values of tolerance and multiculturalism of the Azerbaijani people at the state level.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, which promotes the national values and historical heritage of Azerbaijan in the world, also has invaluable services, and the books published on the initiative of this foundation contain information about Azerbaijani cuisine, culture, nature, etc.

On the initiative of the President of the Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, the holding of days of Azerbaijani culture in the French city of Mejeve, Athens, Hanover and other places, the opening of Reza Deghati's photo exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan in Paris and other events are considered very important in the promotion of Azerbaijan's national values and historical heritage.

Today, the state of Azerbaijan carries out all its duties at the highest level for the protection, promotion and development of the history of statehood, national culture, multiculturalism and tolerance.

Analytic group of News.Az

The article focuses on promotion of Azerbaijan's history of statehood, national traditions, science and culture

The article was published with the support of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA)





