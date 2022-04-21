Yandex metrika counter

The State Department commented on the possibility of a meeting between Putin and Zelensky

The State Department commented on the possibility of a meeting between Putin and Zelensky

The United States supports a diplomatic process that will end violence in Ukraine, State Department spokesman Ned Price said, commenting on the possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.

"We support a diplomatic process that aims to end violence and fighting through dialogue and diplomacy. This is what we want to see - and what our Ukrainian partners, they say, would also like," Price said during a regular briefing. Thus, he commented on the possibility of a meeting between the Russian leader and Zelensky.


