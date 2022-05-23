The tasks of the next stage of the “Efes-2022” multinational exercises were fulfilled -VIDEO

“Efes-2022” multinational exercises held in Izmir, Türkiye continue, News.az reports.

According to the international exercises plan, the servicemen carried out practical shooting from pistols, small arms and machine guns.

Moreover, the tasks of providing first aid to a wounded serviceman, safe evacuation, and conducting search-and-rescue operations were successfully accomplished.

It should be noted that, the international exercises, involving servicemen of the Combined Arms Army and the Naval Forces, will last until June 9.

