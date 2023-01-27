Terrorist attack committed today shows the weakness of the local government - an Israeli political scientist

"The terrorist attack committed today shows the weakness of the local government," Israeli political scientist Yuri Bocharov told News.az.

“Dissatisfied with Azerbaijan's fair policy in the region, Iran has no argument at the negotiating table, so it resorts to these ways,” emphasized the political scientist.

Y. Bocharov noted that he is sure that such situations cannot threaten Azerbaijan: "Today, nobody can threaten Azerbaijan, which is not only able to defend itself with the strength of its armed forces but has even liberated its occupied lands."

"We extend condolences to our strategic partner Azerbaijan and the brotherly Azerbaijani people over the deadly attack and killing of the embassy security guard," the political scientist stressed.

