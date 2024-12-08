The United States will work with partners to reduce risks emanating from Syria

US President Joe Biden said this while speaking at the White House in connection with the situation in this Arab republic, News.Az reports."This is also a moment of risk and uncertainty as we all wonder what comes next. The United States will work with its partners and stakeholders in Syria to help them seize these opportunities and manage the risks," he said.The US will support Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon in light of possible threats from Syria and will consult with their leadership, Biden added.Washington also intends to continue the fight against ISIS. The American president noted that the US will not allow the terrorist group to resurface.

