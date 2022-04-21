The US believes that the Chinese army helps Russia

The United States believes that the Chinese army helps Russia, Deputy National Security Adviser Duleep Singh said on Wednesday, News.az reports.

"There is disturbing evidence that the Chinese People's Liberation Army is providing assistance to the Russian army through a number of direct and indirect channels," Singh said during an online seminar.

As he stated, "China shares an interest with Russia in undermining the dominance of the United States and the West in the world order."

News.Az