US Treasury calls condition for lifting of sanctions against Russia

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said that anti-Russian sanctions would be lifted if Moscow changes the policy that caused the introduction of restrictive measures, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.

"We always want to be sure that the sanctions that have been adopted can be lifted at some point if behavior changes," Adeyemo said during a virtual event during the IMF's spring session.

According to him, sanctioned actors must understand that the purpose of restrictions is to change behavior.

