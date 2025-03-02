The Vatican reported that the Pope's condition is stable

The Vatican reported that the Pope's condition is stable

Pope Francis is the head of the Roman Catholic Church [File: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters]

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pope Francis' condition is stable and he no longer requires mechanical ventilation.





This was stated in a statement by the press service of the Holy See, News.Az reports.

"The Pope's health condition remains stable today. The Pope did not require non-invasive mechanical ventilation, but only high-flow oxygen therapy," the statement said. However, the overall clinical picture remains complex, and the prognosis remains cautious.

Francis, 88, who has been hospitalized with double pneumonia since February 14, took part in the service. He had previously suffered two acute respiratory attacks.

News.Az