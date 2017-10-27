Yandex metrika counter

The Washington Post: Anthony Bourdain just got banned from Azerbaijan

Anthony Bourdain has traveled the world with his cooking show, "Parts Unknown."

But top officials in Azerbaijan, an oil-rich country nestled between Russia and Iran, want him to know this: He just became a persona non grata, says the article in the Washington Post entitled 'Anthony Bourdain just got banned from Azerbaijan.'

The article says that Bourdain travelled to 'Nagorno-Karabakh, an extremely contentious pocket of land that is located, technically, in Azerbaijan'. "The enclave is about the size of Delaware, and it has been a sore spot between the two countries since 1988..." the article reads.

According to the article, hundreds of thousands of Azeris were displaced.

"(Today, there are about a million internally displaced people in Azerbaijan.) In 1994, Russia brokered a a cease-fire. All told, nearly 25,000 people died during the conflict. Many of those deaths were gruesome. As a reporter for the Independent explained, by the time he was covering the Karabakh war in the early 1990s, Armenian militia bands committed massacres against Azerbaijani villages.

