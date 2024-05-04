The week around the world in pictures

+ ↺ − 16 px

Warning: this gallery contains images that some readers may find distressingKhan Younis, GazaPalestinians walk between damaged buildings in Khan Younis. Rebuilding homes in Gaza destroyed during Israel’s seven-month military offensive could take until 2040 in the most optimistic scenario, with total reconstruction across the territory costing as much as $40bn (£32bn), according to UN expertsPhotograph: AFP/Getty ImagesArad, IsraelUltra-Orthodox Jews look at the remains of the intercepted ballistic missile that fell in the desert near the city of Arad. The suspected Israeli killing of Iranian generals at a diplomatic compound in Syria on 1 April prompted Iran’s retaliatory barrage of more than 300 missiles and drones that the US, Israel and regional and international partners helped intercept without significant damage in IsraelPhotograph: Ohad Zwigenberg/APLyon, FranceA protester plays a brass instrument, surrounded by teargas, during a May Day rally, marking International Workers’ DayPhotograph: Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty ImagesPort-au-Prince, HaitiA woman and two children flee their homes in the Lower Delmas due to gang violence. Gunmen launched a string of attacks in Port-au-Prince, burning homes and exchanging gunfire with police for hours in one of the biggest outbreaks of violence since Haiti’s new prime minister was announcedPhotograph: Ralph Tedy Erol/ReutersDunkirk, FranceMigrants walk in water as they attempt to board a smuggler’s boat to cross the Channel from the beach in Gravelines. UK ministers this week acknowledged for the first time that they are detaining asylum seekers to be removed to Rwanda, prompting demonstrations outside Home Office buildingsPhotograph: Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP/Getty ImagesNablus, West BankMembers of the ancient Samaritan community attend the Passover pilgrimage at the religion’s holiest site on Mt Gerizim near the West Bank town. The Samaritans were descended from the ancient Israelite tribes of Menashe and Efraim but broke away from mainstream Judaism more than 2,800 years ago. Today, the remaining Samaritans live in the Palestinian city of Nablus and the Israeli town of HolonPhotograph: Léo Corrêa/APNew York City, USStudents with the Gaza solidarity encampment block the entrance of Hamilton Hall at Columbia University after taking it overPhotograph: Marco Postigo Storel/APLos Angeles, California, USPolice officers face off with pro-Palestinian students after destroying part of the encampment barricade at the campus of the University of California. The police cleared UCLA’s student encampment in a late-night operation, and arrested at least 200 pro-Palestine demonstratorsPhotograph: Étienne Laurent/AFP/Getty ImagesNew York City, USPolice arrest a protester during pro-Palestinian demonstrations at the City College Of New York. More than 2,000 people have been arrested during pro-Palestinian protests across dozens of US college campuses in recent weeksPhotograph: Spencer Platt/Getty ImagesRafah, GazaA child stands behind barbed wire near a camp housing displaced Palestinians. An Israeli incursion in Rafah would put the lives of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians at risk and be a huge blow to the humanitarian operations of the Gaza Strip, the UN humanitarian office said on FridayPhotograph: AFP/Getty Images

News.Az