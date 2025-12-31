‘The Wire’ actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. dies at 71 after short illness

+ ↺ − 16 px

Isiah Whitlock Jr., the American actor best known for his role as corrupt State Senator Clay Davis in The Wire, has died at the age of 71 after a short illness, News.Az reports, citing BBC and other international media. Whitlock passed away peacefully in New York City on December 30, 2025, his manager confirmed.

Whitlock gained widespread recognition for his memorable catchphrase and commanding presence in The Wire, one of HBO’s most acclaimed series. Beyond television, he appeared in popular shows like Veep and films directed by Spike Lee, including Da 5 Bloods and BlacKkKlansman.

Tributes have poured in from colleagues and fans alike, honoring his versatile career and impact on contemporary film and television. Industry peers remembered him as not only a gifted actor but also a generous and beloved figure behind the scenes.

News.Az