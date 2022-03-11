There are great prospects for the further development of Azerbaijan-Iran mutually beneficial cooperation - President

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The will of our peoples, bound together with religious and cultural roots, forms the foundation of Azerbaijani-Iranian relations based on mutual respect and good neighborliness. Today's high level of friendly relations is the result of joint activities of our countries for 30 years,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his message of congratulations to President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, News.az reports.

“The numerous mutual visits over the years, the documents signed, the agreements reached and the joint projects implemented have played an important part in the dynamic development of our cooperation in the political, economic, transport, energy, cultural and other fields,” the President of Azerbaijan said in his message.

“I highly appreciate the ongoing political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Iran and our interaction in a number of areas. I believe that there are great prospects for the further development of our mutually beneficial cooperation today. The restoration of the Azerbaijani-Iranian state border as a result of the liberation of our historical and ancestral lands from occupation has, undoubtedly, created favorable conditions for the full use of the existing potential, joint participation in the implementation of transport and communication corridors. In this context, I would like to emphasize the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the creation of new communication links between the East Zangazur economic region of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

At present, large-scale reconstruction and restoration work is underway in our liberated territories. We would be glad to see companies representing your country participating in this process in the near future,” the head of state noted.

“I believe that thanks to our joint efforts, Azerbaijani-Iranian relations, which serve the interests of our countries and peoples, will continue to develop and strengthen successfully,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az