There is no issue between Türkiye, Greece that cannot be resolved: Turkish president

There is no issue between Türkiye and Greece that cannot be resolved, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"It is our hope to resolve our issues via constructive dialogue, good neighborly relations within the framework of international law," Erdogan said at a joint news conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens.

"It will be in the interest of the entire region to reach a just, lasting and sustainable solution to Cyprus issue based on realities on the island," he added.

"We want to turn the Aegean into a sea of peace and cooperation. We aspire to set an example to the world with the joint steps we will take as Türkiye and Greece," the president said.

About the meeting, Erdogan said both sides exchanged views on their positions regarding the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean.

"We have asked our foreign ministers to discuss the related matters," he added.

Türkiye and Greece also agreed to increase the current bilateral trade volume from approximately $5 billion to $10 billion, Erdogan said.

"Additionally, we aim to enhance our relations in both tourism and cultural fields," he added.

Both leaders discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the fight against terrorism, Erdogan said and welcomed the closure of the infamous Lavrion Camp near Athens long used by PKK terrorists.

"I emphasized the need for caution to prevent the emergence of similar camps providing shelter to terrorists in Greece."

Erdogan said that the Turkish minority in Greece and the Greek minority in Türkiye are “integral parts of our human and cultural richness."

He said he shared his expectation that the situation of the Turkish minority would improve in the Western Thrace region in line with international law.

