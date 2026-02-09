Third impeachment bid targets Philippine VP Sara Duterte

Duterte, the daughter of former president Rodrigo Duterte, was impeached by the House of Representatives last year, but the country’s Supreme Court later dismissed the case on procedural grounds, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Under the Philippine Constitution, an impeachment leads to a Senate trial. If found guilty, Duterte would be barred from holding public office and effectively ruled out of a potential presidential run in 2028.

The latest complaint, filed by some of the same individuals involved in the earlier dismissed case, accuses the vice president of misappropriating at least $8.5 million in public funds during her time in office.

It also references an alleged death threat against President Ferdinand Marcos that Duterte reportedly made during a late-night press briefing. Duterte has since said her remarks were misunderstood.

Last week, Philippine civil society leaders and members of a left-wing coalition submitted separate but similar impeachment complaints against Duterte.