This is our common victory, victory of Azerbaijani people - President Aliyev

"This is a victory of all us, a victory of the Azerbaijani people as our people did not bow down during the occupation, did not reconcile with the situation, did not forget their homeland," President Aliyev made the remark at a meeting on October 20 with public representatives of the Zangilan district.

"Even young people, who did not see these lands, burning with the desire to liberate these lands, and they were the ones who died for. Those children, who were born after the occupation, were in the first row, and perhaps they were 5-10 years old when the occupation occurred. In other words, this shows that our people were waiting for this holy day of victory, and despite all the difficulties and sufferings, they were waiting for this day and believed that this day will come," the president said.

News.Az

