Thomas Frank named new Tottenham head coach

Tottenham have appointed Thomas Frank as their new head coach.

The Dane has signed a contract until 2028 and leaves Brentford after seven impressive years in charge to succeed Ange Postecoglou, News.Az reports, citing Sky Sports.

Spurs sacked the Australian despite winning the Europa League to end the club's 17-year trophy drought.

Tottenham said: "In Thomas we are appointing one of the most progressive and innovative head coaches within the game. He has a proven track record in player and squad development and we look forward to him leading the team as we prepare for the season ahead."

Frank will be joined from Brentford by assistant coach Justin Cochrane, head of performance and assistant coach Chris Haslam and analyst Joe Newton, with Andreas Georgson arriving from Manchester United as an assistant coach.

Frank takes over a side that endured its worst-ever Premier League campaign last season as Tottenham finished 17th after suffering 22 defeats to record just 38 points.

But despite their domestic woes, Spurs will be competing in next season's Champions League after Europa League glory, meaning Frank will manage in Europe for the first time in his career.

The 51-year-old can also win the first major silverware of his career in his first competitive game in charge of the north London club, with Spurs taking on Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup on August 13 in Udine, Italy.

Frank's appointment comes nearly a week after the dismissal of Postecoglou, which was "one of the toughest decisions" the Spurs board had to make after the ex-Celtic boss had won the club's first European trophy in 41 years.

Frank was the Spurs board members' number one managerial target to succeed Postecoglou, with no second or third-choice options.

The ex-Brondby boss took over at Brentford in 2018, earning Premier League promotion three years later with Championship play-off final victory at Wembley and has established the Bees as a top-flight club despite their small budget.

Frank departs Brentford to become the fifth permanent manager in six years appointed by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy since Mauricio Pochettino left in 2019.

News.Az