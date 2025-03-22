Thousands protest in Bratislava against PM Fico and his Russia-friendly policies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thousands of protesters took to the streets across Slovakia to participate in ongoing demonstrations against incumbent Prime Minister Robert Fico and his pro-Russian policies.

The protests began in late December after Fico’s trip to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a rare visit to the Kremlin by a European Union leader since Moscow’s all-out invasion of Ukraine began more than three years ago and his remarks that Slovakia might consider leaving the 27-nation EU and NATO.

Fico, who survived an assassination attempt in May 2024, has faced calls to resign over his comments about future EU and NATO membership and his claim that Russia had security reasons to invade Ukraine.

Fico's anti-EU turn

One of the most surprising aspects of the protests, according to analysts, is that they have not been confined to major cities but have also taken place in areas where support for Fico's ruling leftist-nationalist Smer (Direction) party is particularly strong.

The demonstrations happening in Smer strongholds could cause a headache for Fico given that his party won 2023 parliamentary elections by campaigning on a pro-Russian platform and focusing on previously untapped anti-state and anti-establishment voters.

That represented a significant shift for the 60-year-old, who started his three-decade political career on the left and previously said Slovakia should be at the "core of the EU".

The turning point came in 2018 when journalist Ján Kuciak — who had been investigating high-level graft — and his fiancee Martina Kušnírová were murdered by a contract killer, triggering huge protests that forced Fico to resign from his third spell as prime minister.

Smer lost power in the 2020 parliamentary elections, defeated by parties vowing to tackle corruption. With the party marginalised, it polled at under 10% at one point. But Fico eventually started adopting more extreme positions and espousing pro-Moscow rhetoric that attracted many Slovaks.

He returned to power in 2023 after his Smer party won a parliamentary election. Since his return, he’s ended Bratislava's military and financial support for Kyiv, criticised EU sanctions on Russia and vowed to block Ukraine from joining NATO.

He’s also declared Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a national enemy, after the Ukrainian leader ended the transit of Russian gas through his country following the expiration of a five year deal.

