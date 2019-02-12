Three Armenian servicemen injured in grenade explosion on New Year Eve

Three Armenian servicemen injured in grenade explosion on New Year Eve

Three Armenian servicemen have received different injuries as a result of grenade explosion in one of the military units located on the occupied Azerbaijani territories, Vestnik Kavkaza reported citing Sputnik Armenia.

The accident took place on December 31, 2018 at 03.50 a.m.

According to Armenia’s Investigative Committee, the incident happened as a result of violation of rules of using the ammunition.

As a result, servicemen S. Torosyan, M. Manukyan and A. Marabyan received different injuries and were transported to military hospital.

News.Az

