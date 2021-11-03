Three Azerbaijani boxers advance to semifinals of World Championship

Three Azerbaijani boxers reached the semifinals of the World Championship, which is taking place in Serbian Belgrade, News.Az reports citing Boxing Federation of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani boxer Alfonso Dominguez (86 kg), who defeated Russian boxer Sharabutdin Atayev in the quarterfinals, secured himself at least a bronze medal. Dominguez's rival in the semifinals will be a Cuban Ruiz Cordoba.

Two more Azerbaijani boxers - Mohammad Abdullayev (92+) and Sarkhan Aliyev (71) also secured at least a bronze medal by reaching the semifinals.

Armenian Davit Chaloyan will become Abdullayev's rival in the semifinals, and the representative of Ukraine Yuri Zakhariev will become Aliyev's rival.

The semifinals will take place on the 4th of November.

News.Az