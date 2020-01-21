Three Azerbaijani chess players to contest medals at GibChess2020

Three Azerbaijani players will vie for medals at the Gibraltar International Chess Festival on January 21-31, AZERTAC reported.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Vasif Durarbayli and female chess player Gunay Mammadzade.

A ten-round Open tournament, featuring super-elite and highly rated professionals in action is expected to include players from some sixty federations.

The prize money of the tournament for male players is £30,000, while women`s award is £20,000.

Traditionally, the Gibraltar Chess Festival, previously known as the Tradewise Chess Festival and the Gibtelecom Gibraltar Chess Festival, the one of the most important and awaited annual events in the world of professional chess, takes place at Caleta Hotel, Gibraltar and consists of five main events: Masters, Challengers A, Challengers B, Amateurs A and Amateurs B competitions.

News.Az