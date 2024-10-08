Three countries refused cooperation with Russia for political reasons

+ ↺ − 16 px

The competent authorities of Latvia, Canada and Switzerland rejected the Russian side's requests for legal assistance. The Federal Office of Justice of Switzerland accompanied its decision with the signature "Legal assistance cannot be provided to the Russian Federation" in the Prosecutor General's Office request for legal assistance in a criminal case of fraud.The Russian department reported that foreign states refused to execute 27 requests.Requests for the extradition of Russian citizens accused of committing crimes were also rejected. Of the 67 Russian requests, 14 were refused on the basis of politics by the competent authorities of Austria, Germany, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, and the Czech Republic. In 19 requests, foreign states did not indicate the reasons for the refusals at all.At the same time, a number of countries continue to cooperate with Russia in the fight against crime, the Prosecutor General's Office noted. Over the course of eight months, 120 defendants were extradited, and 283 Russian requests for legal assistance in criminal cases were fulfilled by the competent authorities of Montenegro, Serbia, the United Arab Emirates, and Greece.

News.Az