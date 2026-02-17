Three dead, including suspect, in shooting at Rhode Island ice rink - VIDEO

Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves told reporters that the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Two additional victims were also confirmed dead, while three others remain hospitalized in critical condition, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to Goncalves, the shooter was identified as Robert Dorgan, born in 1969. She noted that he also used the name Roberta and the surname Esposito.

The shooting took place during a high school boys’ hockey game at Lynch Arena in Pawtucket. Earlier in the day, Goncalves described the incident as a targeted attack that may have stemmed from a family dispute.

She added that a bystander intervened during the incident, which likely helped bring the violence to a swift end.

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee said he is closely monitoring developments.

“As Governor, a parent, and a former coach, my heart breaks for the victims, families, students and everyone impacted by the devastating shooting at Lynch Arena in Pawtucket,” McKee said in a video message.