Yandex metrika counter

Three injured in car crash in Azerbaijan's Salyan

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Three injured in car crash in Azerbaijan's Salyan
Photo: Getty Images

A traffic accident in Azerbaijan’s Salyan district has left three people injured, one of them in serious condition, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to Report, the crash occurred on the old Alat–Astara highway near Seyidsadiqli village. A BMW and a VAZ-2107 collided, resulting in injuries to three individuals whose identities have not yet been confirmed, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Emergency medical teams were dispatched to the scene, and the injured were taken to hospital for treatment. One of the victims is reported to be in critical condition.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

 
 
 

News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      