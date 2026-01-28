Three injured in car crash in Azerbaijan's Salyan

According to Report, the crash occurred on the old Alat–Astara highway near Seyidsadiqli village. A BMW and a VAZ-2107 collided, resulting in injuries to three individuals whose identities have not yet been confirmed, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Emergency medical teams were dispatched to the scene, and the injured were taken to hospital for treatment. One of the victims is reported to be in critical condition.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.