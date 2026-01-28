Two bushfires trigger emergency warnings in Australia's Perth

An emergency warning remains in place for a bushfire burning near Bullsbrook, north of Perth, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

The fire started close to the Tonkin Highway and Neaves Road interchange, around 43 kilometres north of the city.

The blaze is burning near an alpaca farm and a strawberry farm a few kilometres west of the Bullsbrook townsite. There are unconfirmed reports that animals have been impacted by the fire and that a shed has been destroyed.

News helicopter footage showed plumes of white smoke rising from a field just metres from the fruit farm on Davidson Street. Smoke could be seen continuing to pour out of swampy terrain as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

Aerial water bombers have been deployed, and several fire crews are operating on the ground. The bushfire is currently burning in a westerly direction.

An earlier emergency warning for a separate fire further south near Landsdale has since been downgraded. In that area, large plumes of black smoke were seen rising from the Gnangara pine plantation.

Residents in suburban neighbourhoods east of the Landsdale fire were urged to remain alert for possible ember attacks from the blaze.

The temperature in Perth reached 30 degrees Celsius on the day, adding to challenging fire conditions.