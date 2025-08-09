Three injured in shooting near Times Square, suspect in custody - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three people were shot early Saturday morning near Times Square, New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed. The incident occurred around 1:20 a.m. ET at the intersection of West 44th Street and 7th Avenue.

They added that the three victims were being treated in Bellevue Hospital, where they remain in a stable condition. The NYPD said the three victims were an 18-year-old woman, and two men, aged 19 and 65.

Times Square shooting reports, Witnesses say multiple shots in NYC, suspect arrested. pic.twitter.com/3eubesJ0j3 — GlobalX (@GlobaltrekX) August 9, 2025

One person of interest was been taken into custody following the incident. Footage posted on social media showed a panicked scene around Times Square, with numerous people running as police attempted to lock down the area.

One witness on social media said they had seen a car "shot up" with bullet holes in its windows, according to The Daily Mail.

