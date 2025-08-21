Three injured in Singapore residential building fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three people were hospitalized after a blaze erupted in a residential building in southern Singapore early Thursday morning.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that firefighters found the living room of a 12th-floor unit on fire upon arrival, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

SCDF officers forced entry into the unit and extinguished the fire with a water jet. The three people were rescued from two bedrooms and assessed for smoke inhalation before being conveyed to the hospital.

Around 50 people from the affected block were evacuated as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

News.Az