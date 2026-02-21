Three killed in helicopter crash in Russia's Amur Oblast

+ ↺ − 16 px

All three people on board a helicopter that went missing on Thursday have been confirmed dead, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Amur Oblast said on Saturday.

The helicopter vanished from radar on Thursday evening after taking off from a logging site in the Romnensky municipal district of the Amur Oblast, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the three individuals on board -- a pilot, an investigator and a police officer -- were returning from a crime scene where the body of a logging worker, who had suffered fatal injuries on the job, had been discovered.

