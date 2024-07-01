Three killed in shooting near US University of Cincinnati campus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three people are dead and two others suffered gunshot wounds during an early Monday morning shooting near the University of Cincinnati, police said.

Cincinnati Police Department Capt. Mark Burns said five males were shot in the area of Highland and East University avenues, less than a mile from campus.The gunfire broke out about 2:50 a.m., Burns told the Cincinnati Enquirer, part of the USA TODAY Network.Burns told the Enquirer officers patrolling the area heard multiple gunshots, responded to the scene and found four victims shot, one fatally.A motive in the shooting was not immediately known.

News.Az