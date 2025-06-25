Three Mobile UK down as customers face call failures

Three Mobile UK down as customers face call failures

+ ↺ − 16 px

This morning, Three Mobile UK users have experienced a widespread network outage, leaving thousands unable to make or receive calls.

The outage is also affecting the ID Mobile and Smarty networks, which are owned by Three Mobile, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

There are also reports for Vodafone, EE, and 02 networks.

According to Down Detector, issues began shortly after 8am, peaking at over 9,300 reports.

According to customer reports, 79 per cent of affected users are unable to make voice calls with a further 17 per cent unable to access phone signal.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, Three UK wrote: 'We're aware of an issue affecting voice services and are working hard to fix it.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, Three UK wrote: 'We're aware of an issue affecting voice services and are working hard to fix it. Last week saw the completion of a merger of Three and Vodafone, which they told customers about in an email, saying they were "building you our best ever network." "Through continuous network upgrades, we’ll provide better-quality connectivity and faster speeds for our customers. "We’ll offer super-fast broadband to millions more of you, by combining our 5G Broadband with the UK’s largest full fibre footprint."

News.Az