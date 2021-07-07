Yandex metrika counter

Three more Azerbaijani boxers reach European Championships quarterfinal

Three Azerbaijani boxers Farhad Sheydayev (63kg), Ziya Hasanov (66kg) and Eldar Asadli (+80kg) have progressed to the quarterfinal of the EUBC Junior European Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Sheydayev will next face Israeli Adham Kayouf, while Hasanov will take on Georgian Mehman Namazov and Asadli to clash with Ukrainian Alexander Zelinsky.


