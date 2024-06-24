Three police officers killed in armed incident in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A deadly armed incident in Shuvalan, a suburban settlement in Baku, has left three police officers and one civilian dead, Azerbaijan’s Interior Ministry and Prosecutor General’s Office have said in a joint statement..

According to the statement, a clash occurred as the police officers attempted to apprehend an armed suspect. Gunman Rovshan Allahverdiyev (born in 1986), who was previously convicted and declared wanted by law enforcement forces, was eliminated during the incident.The Interior Ministry has released the names of the fallen police officers: Captain Eldaniz Mammadov, Sergeant Mahir Agayev, and Sergeant Mirali Heydarov.

News.Az