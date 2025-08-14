Three-time premiership Hawk Luke Breust to retire at season’s end

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hawthorn forward Luke Breust, a triple AFL premiership winner, has announced he will retire at the end of the 2025 season.

The 34-year-old has played 306 games and kicked 552 goals since debuting, playing a pivotal role in the Hawks’ premiership victories between 2013 and 2015, News.Az reports, citing AFL.

"Luke's accolades and achievements will see him remembered as one of Hawthorn’s genuine greats ... (he) has done it all," Hawks footy boss Rob McCartney said.

"Whether it was hitting the scoreboard individually or bringing teammates into the game, Luke's ability to contribute consistently at a high level over such a long period of time has been one of his trademark attributes.

"In recent years, his leadership, mentoring and guidance of our younger players has allowed both individuals and the team to improve. His legacy will be seen on game day for many years to come, particularly when you watch the skill and craft of our small forwards. In the future, Luke should sit in the stands and smile knowing he continues to be part of what we do.

"Whilst Luke is an outstanding player, he is an even better human – highly respected by all at our club for his selflessness, loyalty and friendship. We wish Luke, his wife Anthea, and their daughter Freya, the very best in this next chapter – they will always remain an important part of Hawthorn."

Breust will play his 307th career game on Saturday, equalling Sam Mitchell's club record for the third-most games in Hawthorn history.

