Three-time WNBA champion Natasha Howard joins Indiana Fever as free agent

Three-time WNBA champion Natasha Howard is set to sign with the Indiana Fever as a free agent, according to sources.

The two-time All-Star and 2019 defensive player of the year will bring veteran experience and a defensive presence to a Fever team led by the younger core of No. 1 overall picks Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston and star guard Kelsey Mitchell, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Howard, a 6-foot-2 forward, returns to the franchise that drafted her fifth overall in 2014 out of Florida State. She spent two seasons with the organization, where she was coached by the recently returning Stephanie White, before moving on to play for the Minnesota Lynx, Seattle Storm, New York Liberty and Dallas Wings. Howard was part of the Lynx's 2017 championship squad and won a pair of titles in Seattle with Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart in 2018 and 2020.

With the Storm, Howard was named WNBA Most Improved Player in 2018 and had her career season in 2019, when Stewart was out with injury, earning an all-WNBA first-team nod, her first of two All-Star bids and her second all-defensive first-team appearance.

Howard, also known for her ability to rim-run, averaged 17.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in 2024 for the Wings.

Now with Howard to elevate the frontcourt, the surging Fever are looking to improve on last season's 20-20 campaign and first-round playoff exit. This offseason, they brought back White for her second stint at the helm and re-signed Mitchell in free agency.

Free agent contracts can be signed beginning Saturday.

