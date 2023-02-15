Three UN staff members killed in earthquake in Türkiye
Three UN employees were killed in an earthquake in Türkiye, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing, News.az reports citing media.
"We are currently aware of three employees who died during the earthquake. They were employees from among the representatives of the country," he said.
A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.