Azerbaijan marks three years since liberation of Jabrayil city from Armenian occupation

October 4 marks 3 years since the liberation of the city of Azerbaijani Jabrayil city and a number of villages in the Jabrayil region from Armenian occupation, News.az reports.

On the first day of the fighting, the Azerbaijani Army, which formed the front line, forced the enemy to retreat. Within a few days, many villages of Jabrayil district were freed from occupation.

President of Azerbaijan and Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev announced the liberation of Jabrayl city from occupation on October 4 in his address to the people.

In his address, the president said that the occupation of nine more villages in Jabrayil district - Karkhulu, Shukurbeyli, Yukari Maralyan, Cheraken, Dashkasan, Horovlu, Decal, Mahmudlu, and Jafarabad - was ended on October 4.

Jabrayil was the first district to be freed from occupation during the 44-day Patriotic War. As a result of the Jabrayil operation, a significant amount of personnel and equipment of the Armenian army was destroyed.

October 4 has already gone down in history as the day Jabrayil was liberated from the occupation.

The medal "For the release of Jabrayil" was established in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

By the order of President Ilham Aliyev, the military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who participated in the military operations for the liberation of the Jabrayil region from occupation, and showed personal courage and valor, were awarded the medal "For the liberation of Jabrayil".

It should be recalled that the Jabrayil region was occupied by the Armenian Armed Forces on August 23, 1993. During the occupation, Armenians destroyed the city of Jabrayil and the villages of the region, razed cultural, historical, and religious monuments, and cemeteries, and committed environmental terrorism.

