Three years pass since liberation of Azerbaijan's Sugovushan from Armenian occupation

Three years have passed since the liberation of Sugovushan village of Tartar district of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

On September 27, 2020, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation in response to the intensive shelling of Azerbaijani Army positions and settlements by the Armenian Armed Forces with large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery of various calibers.

Sugovushan battle is considered to be one of the most important battles of the Azerbaijani Army in the Second Karabakh War on the north-eastern front. As a result of the operation, the Armenian army lost a lot of manpower and equipment. On October 3, President Ilham Aliyev signed a Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On renaming Madagiz village of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district Sugovushan".

The medal "For the liberation of Sugovushan" was established in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The servicemen who took part in the battles for the liberation of Sugovushan were awarded the medal "For the liberation of Sugovushan".

News.Az