Tiger cub born in Baku Zoo (PHOTO)

A tiger cub was born in the Baku Zoo.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva shared pictures of a tiger cub born in the Baku Zoo on her official Instagram page, News.Az reports.

"First time ever in the history of the Baku Zoo. Tiger female cub named Nur was born in the tiger year. Her birth is a double occasion for us, as tigers aren’t built to reproduce as fast as other mammals and the birth of a cub is a rare occurrence. With less than 4000 in the wild, tigers are on the brink of extinction," Aliyeva wrote.

"The cub is currently being cared for by the zoo staff in an off-exhibit area, and will gradually be introduced to her parents," she added.

