Times: Russia was forced to agree with the US on territorial issues in Ukraine.

President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan receives the heads of delegations participating in the UAE hosted trilateral talks between the United States, Russia and Ukraine at al-Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emi

During the trilateral talks with the United States and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, the Russian side was forced to accept Washington's position on territorial issues, the Times writes about this, citing a Russian diplomat.

"We were initially hoping to get some kind of commitment to territorial concessions. But ultimately, we simply had to agree with the Americans," the source said after the first day of talks in Abu Dhabi.

News.Az