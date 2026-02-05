Timothée Chalamet seen in Paris, cheating rumours explode

+ ↺ − 16 px

Actor Timothée Chalamet has become the subject of viral cheating rumours after being spotted in Paris with French-Romanian actress Anamaria Vartolomei, prompting speculation about his relationship with Kylie Jenner.

The online buzz began after videos and screenshots circulated on social media showing Chalamet and Vartolomei leaving a Paris hotel. Some viral posts claimed the pair tried to avoid cameras and left the location with heavy security, fueling speculation about a possible secret relationship, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Chalamet was reportedly in Paris to promote his Oscar-nominated film Marty Supreme, attending promotional events including the film’s premiere and an after-party.

However, fans quickly pushed back against the cheating allegations, sharing additional footage from the same evening. The videos appear to show Chalamet and Vartolomei as part of a larger group outing, rather than alone together.

Some users also circulated clips that allegedly show Chalamet returning to the hotel alone later that night, further challenging claims circulating online.

The rumours come despite Chalamet recently making a public show of support for Kylie Jenner during the Critics’ Choice Awards, where he reportedly gave her a shout-out during his appearance.

Neither Chalamet nor Jenner has publicly commented on the latest speculation. As of now, most claims remain based on social media interpretation of limited video clips and photos rather than confirmed information.

The situation highlights how quickly celebrity rumours can spread online, especially when short videos or screenshots are shared without full context.

News.Az