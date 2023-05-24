Yandex metrika counter

Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock n Roll', dies aged 83 in Switzerland

  • Culture
  • Share
Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock n Roll', dies aged 83 in Switzerland

Tina Turner - one of rock's great vocalists and most charismatic performers - has died aged 83, her spokesperson has confirmed, News.az reports citing Sky News.

In a statement, they said: "Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      