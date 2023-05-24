Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock n Roll', dies aged 83 in Switzerland
Tina Turner - one of rock's great vocalists and most charismatic performers - has died aged 83, her spokesperson has confirmed, News.az reports citing Sky News.
In a statement, they said: "Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.