To date, residents of industrial zones have invested 6.4 billion manats — minister

“To date, residents of industrial zones have invested 6.4 billion manats, including 247.7 million manats in 2021 and created more than 9,700 jobs,” Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter.

“In addition, the ongoing projects are expected to bring more than 370 million manats of investments, as well as create more than 2,400 permanent jobs,” Minister Jabbarov added.

