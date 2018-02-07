Today is birthday of Azerbaijan’s National Hero Mubariz Ibrahimov

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mubariz Ibrahimov was born on February 7, 1988, in Aliabad village of Bilasuvar distict.

In 2005, he left rural secondary school named after M.Piriyev. Then he was drafted. He soldiered at Special Detachment of the Interior Ministry. In 2007, he completed military service with sergeant rank.

In August 2009, he again began to serve under rank of ensign. Thereupon, Ibrahimov began tom serve at one of the military units located in the frontline. On June 19, 2010, at about 23.30, ensign Mubariz Ibrahimov passed 2-km mined area between the two armies, killed several soldiers and officers of Armenian armed forces. Then, he fought face to face against the enemy 5 hours by using their own weapons. Ibrahimov died during an unequal combat with the enemy during morning hours.

In his letter to parents he said that he took this step voluntarily: “Dear father and mother. Do not miss me. God willing, we will meet in paradise. Pray about me a lot. I can not stand any more. I must do it for God’s sake. I will attack these scoundrels until I will become martyr. Do not cry if I become martyr. Despite, be glad. Offer your prayers to God in time. Give a lot of alms. I must do it as a grandson of Seyid. Allah is great. All for the homeland. Your son Mubariz”.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev issued an order to posthumously confer a title of National Hero upon Ensign Mubariz Aghakerim Ibrahimov for his exceptional contribution to the protection of independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and bravery he showed during a battle.

The Head of State also signed an order to eternize the National Hero Mubariz Ibrahimov’s memory by naming a secondary school and a street in Bilasuvar district after Mubariz Ibrahimov.

At the same time, according to joint declaration of Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian Presidents signed on October 27, 2010, as a result of the productive talks conducted between the State Committee on Refugees and IDPs and international organizations, body of Mubariz Ibrahimov, killed on June 18, 2010, while repulsing the attack of Armenian servicemen in direction of Azerbaijan’s Tartar region, was repatriated on November 6, 2010. The process was realized by the participation of State Committee on Refugees and IDPs and Defense Ministry’s officials, under the auspices of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). After one day, on November 7, Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev attended the funeral ceremony held at Defense Ministry’s Training and Education Center. Mubariz Ibrahimov was buried in the II Alley of Martyrs.

