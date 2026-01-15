Todd Bridges and wife Bettijo Hirschi separate

+ ↺ − 16 px

Actor Todd Bridges has announced that he and his wife, Bettijo B. Hirschi, are separating after three years of marriage.

Bridges, 60, said the decision came “after much prayer and reflection” and described it as difficult but rooted in “love and gratitude” for their time together. He added that he is thankful for the lessons and family they built and asked for privacy as they move forward, News.Az reports, citing PEOPLE.

The former couple met in January 2022 and married that September in an intimate ceremony. This was Bridges’ second marriage. He shares two adult children with his first wife, while Hirschi had four children prior to their marriage.

