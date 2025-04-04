Tokayev: Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan move forward with green energy project

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan proceed to fulfilling the large-scale project on the construction of a green energy transmission line via the Caspian Sea with further access to the European markets, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Friday.

He made the remarks at the first Central Asia - EU Summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media.

Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan remains a reliable supplier of hydrocarbons to Europe. He also focused on cooperation in rare earth metals, another strategically valuable direction for cooperation.

“Kazakhstan produces 19 out of 34 of raw materials necessary for the EU economy, including uranium, titanium, copper, lithium, cobalt, tungsten and others,” the president said.

“Kazakhstan accounts for 13% of the total oil imports to the EU, with the most shipped through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. We highly appreciate the EU support aimed at ensuring the stable and long-term functioning of this consortium and at the same time we are developing alternative routes for oil shipments. Kazakhstan also develops projects in the sphere of renewable power generation and clean fuel. We build up wind and solar energy capacities and develop green hydrogen projects together with long-standing partners such as Total, Eni, Svevind and other European countries,” he added.

News.Az