Tokyo stocks edge up over Wall Street gains

Tokyo stocks rebounded slightly on Tuesday as sentiment was buoyed by overnight gains on Wall Street, prompting buying in semiconductor-related and major tech stocks like Advantest, Tokyo Electron, and Sony Group, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, closed at 37,529.49, up 30.86 points, or 0.08 percent, from the previous trading day.

Concerns lingered over a potential push from the U.S. to address the yen's depreciation during the upcoming Japan-U.S. finance ministerial talks at the G7 meeting in Canada.

The yen strengthened to the lower 144 range against the dollar in the afternoon, weighing on export-related stocks such as Toyota and dragging the Nikkei into negative territory at one point.

Market participants remain cautious, citing weak earnings forecasts for Japan's manufacturing sector and uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariffs as factors limiting buying interest.

The broader Topix index also rebounded slightly, ending up 0.44 points, or 0.02 percent, at 2,738.83.

Of the listed stocks on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, 344 rose, 1,245 declined, and 42 remained unchanged.

News.Az