Tokyo stocks fall after weak GDP data

The benchmark Nikkei 225, formally known as the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, fell 135.56 points, or 0.24 percent, from Friday’s close to end at 56,806.41, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The broader TOPIX also declined, shedding 31.47 points, or 0.82 percent, to finish at 3,787.38.

Trading began on a positive note, with stocks initially moving higher. However, sentiment shifted after the Cabinet Office reported that Japan’s economy expanded at an annualized real rate of just 0.2 percent in the quarter ending December 2025. The figure fell well short of market expectations, which had projected growth of 1.48 percent.

The disappointing data weighed on investor confidence and prompted selling across the board. Analysts noted that additional downward pressure stemmed from moves to lock in profits after the market’s recent gains. Shares in the automotive and banking sectors were among the notable decliners during the session.

The combination of softer economic data and profit-taking ultimately pushed the market into negative territory by the close.