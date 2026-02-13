L’Oréal shares seen falling after sales miss

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shares in French cosmetics giant L’Oréal are expected to drop sharply after the company reported fourth-quarter sales slightly below market expectations.

Traders forecast L’Oréal stock could open 5% to 7% lower after the company posted quarterly revenue of 11.3 billion euros ($13.4 billion). The results were weighed down by weaker-than-expected growth in North Asia, the world’s second-largest beauty market, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Paris-based group, which owns brands including Maybelline, had been counting on a stronger rebound in the region. However, sales recovery there remained slower than analysts had forecast.

The expected share decline reflects investor sensitivity to regional demand trends, particularly in major beauty markets where growth has been uneven.

